How to watch UFC 288: Schedule, where to stream Sterling vs. Cejudo and more

It's almost time for UFC 288! Former two-division champion Henry Cejudo is stepping out of retirement and back into the ring this Saturday, May 6 opposite bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling. If you're looking for ways to watch this weekend's battle for the bantamweight title, know this: Sterling vs. Cejudo will only be available as a pay-per-view fight through ESPN+, with prelims streaming free on the platform for subscribers and early prelims also playing on UFC Fight Pass.
Don't want to miss out on the action this weekend? Here’s how to watch UFC Fight Night 288, including how to order the pay-per-view event, start times and fight card details, how to stream the early prelims and more.
How to watch UFC 288: Sterling vs. Cejudo
Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
Early prelims start time: 6 p.m. ET
Prelims start time: 8 p.m. ET
Main card start time: 10 p.m. ET
Location: Prudential Center, Newark, N.J.
TV/streaming:ESPN+
Where to stream UFC 288 main card and prelims
What time does the UFC fight start?
UFC is heading to the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., for the first time in over three years on Saturday, May 6. The fight will kick off with early prelims at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT), followed by prelims at 8 p.m. ET and the main, pay-per-view event scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET.
Who is headlining UFC this weekend?
Saturday's UFC fight will see Aljamain Sterling step into the ring opposite Henry Cejudo. This fight will mark Cejudo's first fight following his abrupt retirement back in 2020.
The co-main event will feature a clash in the welterweight division between top contenders Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad.
UFC 288 full card (subject to change)
Main card: 10 p.m. ET (PPV through ESPN+)
Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling (C) (-105) vs. Henry Cejudo (-115)
Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Belal Muhammad
Women's strawweight: Jessica Andrade vs. Xiaonan Yan
Featherweight: Bryce Mitchell vs. Movsar Evloev
Featherweight: Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain
Prelims - 8 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola
Light heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark
Welterweight: Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya
Women's strawweight: Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba
Early prelims - 6 p.m. ET (ESPN+, UFC FightPass)
Heavyweight: Braxton Smith vs. Parker Porter
Middleweight: Phil Hawes vs. Ikram Aliskerov
Flyweight: Rafael Estevam vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
Middleweight: Joseph Holmes vs. Claudio Ribeiro
Bantamweight: Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz
