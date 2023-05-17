How to watch UFC Fight Night 224: Stream Dern vs. Hill, time, fight card details and more

UFC Fight Night: Thompson v Holland Ceremonial Weigh-in ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 02: Angela Hill poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night ceremonial weigh-in at Amway Center on December 02, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

It's almost time for UFC Fight Night 224: Dern vs. Hill (also known as UFC Vegas 73)! UFC returns to Vegas this weekend to watch Mackenzie Dern step into the ring opposite fellow strawweight Angela Hill. This square-off replaces the originally scheduled pairing of Raquel Pennington vs. Irene Aldana, in yet another UFC fight card shakeup. The co-main event for the evening will see Edmen Shahbazyan face off against Anthony Hernandez. If you're looking for ways to watch UFC Vegas 73, know this: UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Hill will stream exclusively on ESPN+.

Don't want to miss out on the action this weekend? Here's how to watch UFC Vegas 73, including start times, Dern vs. Hill fight card details, how to stream the UFC Fight Night prelims, UFC Vegas 73 predictions and more.

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Hill

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Prelims time: 4 p.m. ET

Main card time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: UFC Apex, Las Vegas, NV

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Where to stream UFC Fight Night this weekend

When is the next UFC Fight Night?

UFC returns to Las Vegas for another home event at UFC Apex this Saturday, May 20.

What time does the UFC fight start?

This Saturday, Fight Night kicks off with the prelims at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT), followed by the main card at 7 p.m. ET.

Who is headlining UFC Fight Night this weekend?

Saturday’s Fight Night will see Mackenzie Dern step into the ring opposite Angela Hill. The co-main event for Saturday night is Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Anthony Hernandez.

UFC Vegas 73 full card plus Fight Night odds (subject to change)

Main card (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Women's strawweight: Mackenzie Dern (-175) vs. Angela Hill (+145)

Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan (+200) vs. Anthony Hernandez (-250)

Women's strawweight: Emily Ducote (+125) vs. Loopy Godinez (-150)

Welterweight: Andre Fialho (+175) vs. Joaquin Buckley (-225)

Lightweight: Maheshate (+130) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (-160)

Lightweight: Diego Ferriera (-155) vs. Michael Johnson (+125)

Preliminary card (4 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Women's strawweight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz (-140) vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (+115)

Welterweight: Orion Cosce (-135) vs. Gilbert Urbina (+110)

Heavyweight: Ilir Latifi (+145) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (-175)

Lightweight: Chase Hooper (+110) vs. Nick Fiore (-135)

Women's flyweight: Natalia Silva (-800) vs. Victoria Leonardo (+550)

Welterweight: Takashi Sato (-110) vs. Themba Gorimbo (-110)