ID'ing the most polarizing QB this draft season & future of Army-Navy in expanded CFP

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast discussing the current relevancy of the NFL Scouting Combine. Well Dan and Pat do, Ross just disappears at the start of the show. Once Ross returns, the trio debates which QB in this draft process will become the 'lightning rod' prospect of 2024. Wetzel, Dellenger and Forde breakdown each of the top QBs college careers and what skills will translate in the NFL.

The three then discuss the future of the Arm-Navy game in an expanded CFP world. With a larger playoff starting earlier in December, and potential for even more expansion, 'America's Game' in the future may no longer have their standalone Saturday slot the second weekend of December.

Wetzel then shares a bizarre bathroom story from the start of the college baseball season that will have you in the dumps. Wetzel also sounds off on his alma mater's (UMASS) decision to join the MAC.

Dan and Pat end the show reacting to a women's college lacrosse referee story that is a real stinker.

1:20 - Ross just leaves as the pod starts

1:45 - How watchable is the Scouting Combine really?

5:50 - Is Caleb Williams pro-ready? Too pampered? Too over scrutinized

11:30 - JJ McCarthy: Lightning rod of the 2024 NFL Draft

20:50 - Jayden Daniels: Frame and style of play a concern?

24:50 - Michael Penix Jr: Game against Michigan a red flag?

28:10 - Bo NIx: Is Oregon version a college mirage?

34:40 - Future of Army-Navy with expanded CFP

43:25 - College Baseball season is stuck in the dumps

46:10 - UMASS joins MAC.... Dan has thoughts on his alma mater's decision

58:50 - People's Court: Ref poops during Lax game

