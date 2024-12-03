Illinois assistant coach Dana Dimel dies at 62

Illinois assistant coach Dana Dimel died Tuesday morning. He was 62.

Dimel, a longtime college football coach who was a head coach at three different schools died in his sleep according to a statement from his agent. Dimel had been serving as an offensive assistant at Illinois.

"Today is a difficult day for college football and our Illini family," Illinois coach Bret Bielema said in a statement. "Dana was an exceptional person, husband, father, friend, and football coach. He affected the lives of countless coaches, players, and staff members for more than three decades in college football. His influence on our program was incredible to witness and be a part of. His infectious positive energy had a major impact on me, our players, and everyone in our building every day. He will be dearly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and family."