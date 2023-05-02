IndyCar schedule 2023: Dates and locations for all 17 races

The NTT IndyCar series will stage 17 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg Street Circuit, FloridaMarch 5, noon ETPodium: Marcus Ericsson, Pato O'Ward, Scott Dixon
PPG 375
Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TexasApril 2, noon ETPodium: Josef Newgarden, Pato O'Ward, Alex Palou
Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach
Long Beach Street Circuit, Long Beach CaliforniaApril 16, 3 p.m. ETPodium: Kyle Kirkwood, Romain Grosjean, Marcus Ericsson
Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix
Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, AlabamaApril 30, 3 p.m. ETPodium: Scott McLaughlin, Romain Grosjean, Will Power
GMR Grand Prix
Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road CourseMay 13, 3:30 p.m. ET
107th Indianapolis 500
Indianapolis Motor SpeedwayMay 28, noon ET
Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix
Downtown Detroit Street CircuitJune 4, 3 p.m. ET
Sonsio Grand Prix
Road America, Elkhart Lake, WisconsinJune 18, 1 p.m. ET
Honda Indy 200
Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Troy Township, OhioJuly 2, 1:30 p.m. ET
Honda Indy Toronto
Exhibition Place Street Circuit, TorontoJuly 16, 1:30 p.m. ET
Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend Race 1
Iowa Speedway, Newton, IowaJuly 22, 3 p.m. ET
Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend Race 2
Iowa Speedway, Newton, IowaJuly 23, 2 p.m. ET
Music City Grand Prix
Nashville Street Circuit, Nashville, TennesseeAugust 6, noon ET
Gallagher Grand Prix
Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road CourseAugust 12, 2 p.m. ET
Bommarito Automotive Group 500
World Wide Technology Raceway, St. Louis, MissouriAugust 22, 3:30 p.m. ET
Grand Prix of Portland
Portland International Raceway, Portland, OregonSeptember 3, 3 p.m. ET
Grand Prix of Monterey
WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, CaliforniaSeptember 10, 2:30 p.m. ET