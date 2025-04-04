Inside Coverage: Will Cam Ward transform the Titans into a perennial winner?

ORLANDO, FL - DECEMBER 28: Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws a pass during the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Iowa State Cyclones on December 28, 2024 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

In all likelihood, the Tennessee Titans will select Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. But ... will Ward transform the Titans into a perennial winner?

Jason Fitz, Jori Epstein, and Frank Schwab discussed that on the latest episode of the Inside Coverage podcast.

Epstein compared the Titans' interest in Cam Ward to a dating scenario, suggesting that while the Titans are interested in him, they still want to confirm he's the right fit through additional evaluations, much like collecting more data points in a relationship before making a commitment. She mentioned that the Titans haven't finalized their decision yet because they are still gathering information from various pro days and visits.

"Do I think that the Titans are going to draft Cam Ward? Yes," Epstein said. "Do I think they think they want to draft Cam Ward?"

Fitz highlighted concerns about whether Cam Ward being the first overall pick equates to the same enthusiasm that other teams had with quarterbacks like Joe Burrow or Caleb Williams in previous drafts. He noted that historically, top picks display an aggressive, undeniable excitement from the drafting team, which seems a bit less robust in this case from the Titans.

"I think this whole thing to me feels like, well, we're together and I need a quarterback and you need a team," Fitz said.

Frank added that while he believes the Titans are on track to select Cam Ward, the way they are handling the decision process indicates they want to be sure of their pick without prematurely committing before all evaluations are complete.

In summary, while Ward is likely the pick for the Titans, there are reservations about whether he will completely transform the team, as the Titans' approach seems more calculated and reserved compared to the usual fervor seen with number one draft picks.

