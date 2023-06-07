Inter Miami takes victory lap past skeptics after landing Lionel Messi

Staff at the Fiorito restaurant hold an Argentinian flag as they pose for a photograph taken by a colleague in front of a mural of Lionel Messi, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Miami. The Argentine soccer star announced Wednesday he is joining the Inter Miami Major League Soccer team. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Skepticism was rampant amid reports that the world's most iconic soccer player was considering a move to MLS.

When Lionel Messi announced Wednesday that he indeed is joining Inter Miami, the MLS club had receipts.

Messi announced his decision to join the team Wednesday afternoon, choosing Inter Miami over La Liga powerhouse Barcelona and reported gargantuan sums of money from Saudi Arabia. He made the call on the heels of his pinnacle career achievement, leading his native Argentina to victory in last winter's World Cup.

MLS has attracted top-tier international talent in its past including David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimović and Wayne Rooney. But securing the rights to the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner trumps any acquisition in the 28-year history of the league.

So it's hard to blame Inter Miami for taking a friendly shot at the stateside and international media that cast doubt on the idea that Messi would even consider the move. It did just that on Twitter Wednesday afternoon with a video montage of past media doubters.

The acquisition is a game-changer for MLS and another win for South Florida sports amid Miami Heat and Florida Panthers runs to their respective league championship series. Miami was ready to celebrate, as indicated by a Messi mural quickly going up on the wall of the city's Argentinian restaurant Fiorito.

What a time to be a South Florida sports fan.