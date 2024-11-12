Inter Miami eliminated, Liverpool extend lead at the top & David Coote suspended!

Subscribe to The Cooligans

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros react to a busy weekend in the MLS playoffs including the shocking elimination of Inter Miami on this episode of The Cooligans.

Christian and Alexis then break down the latest results in the Premier League that helped Liverpool grow their lead at the top of the table.

Later, Christian and Alexis break down the NWSL playoffs. They also react to the viral video that has gotten Premier League referee David Coote suspended indefinitely.

(5:35) - Inter Miami eliminated from MLS playoffs

(23:40) - NYCFC defeat FC Cincinnati

(30:10) - Orlando City defeat Charlotte FC

(37:24) - Manchester City lose 4th game in a row

(43:36) - Liverpool win, sit top of PL table

(46:55) - Arsenal draw Chelsea

(52:30) - Violence breaks out at Europa league match

(1:00:21) - NWSL playoffs recap

(1:11:38) - Premier League suspend referee David Coote

