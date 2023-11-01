Israel-Hamas war live updates: Airstrike hits Gaza's largest refugee camp; IDF says target was Hamas commander

The Israel Defense Forces claimed Tuesday it had killed a top Hamas commander in an airstrike on Gaza's largest refugee camp, a claim Hamas has denied.

The strike comes as Israeli troops push deeper into Gaza as part of an expanded ground operation against Hamas in response to the militant group's unprecedented Oct. 7 attack that left more than 1,400 people dead in Israel.

More than 8,500 people have since been killed in retaliatory strikes across the Gaza Strip, according to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health, with civilian casualties continuing to rise.

