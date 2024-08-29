It's a rich man's world — but ABBA says no to Trump. They're not alone.

ABBA Voyage - World Premiere - VIP Arrivals LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 26: (L to R) Benny Andersson, Agnetha Faltskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Björn Ulvaeus attend the World Premiere of "ABBA Voyage" at the ABBA Arena on May 26, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images) (Dave Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

ABBA is sending out an “SOS.”

The Swedish pop band is demanding that the Trump campaign stop using its music and videos at rallies and other events.

Universal Music Group, the band's record label, issued a statement on Thursday to Reuters, saying, in part, "Together with the members of ABBA, we have discovered that videos have been released where ABBA music has been used at Trump events, and we have therefore requested that such use be immediately removed and taken down."

At a July 27 campaign stop in St. Cloud, Minn., the Republican presidential candidate's team played songs including "Money, Money, Money," "The Winner Takes It All" and "Dancing Queen," according to Rolling Stone. Unauthorized video footage of the band also was shown at the event.

In its statement, the label added that no permission for usage had been granted to the campaign. Yahoo Entertainment contacted the Trump campaign for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

The enormously successful quartet is the latest in a string of bands and musicians who are calling on the former president to stop using music during campaign events without authorization.

Here are the artists who have spoken out in the past few weeks:

Celine Dion

The "My Heart Will Go On" singer, alongside her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., and management team called on the Trump campaign to stop using her Titanic ballad at their events without permission.

This came after Trump and his vice presidential nominee, JD Vance, appeared at a campaign stop on Aug. 9 in Montana, where a video of Dion also played.

"In no way is this use authorized and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use," the singer posted on X.

Today, Celine Dion’s management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing “My Heart Will Go On” at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign… pic.twitter.com/28CYLFvgER — Celine Dion (@celinedion) August 10, 2024

The tweet also pointed out the song choice, tied to a film about a sinking ship.

“And really, that song?” it read.

Isaac Hayes

The Issac Hayes estate filed a cease-and-desist letter against the Trump campaign on Aug. 11 and asked for $3 million in compensation for its continued unauthorized use of "Hold On, I'm Comin'," which Hayes co-wrote with David Porter.

Attorney James Walker, representing the estate, wrote that the Trump campaign has used the Sam & Dave song without permission “over one hundred times” since 2022, according to Rolling Stone. The most recent unauthorized usage came during a campaign event in Montana on Aug. 9.

Isaac Hayes III, son of the songwriter, also called out the move on X.

“Today, on the anniversary of my father @isaachayes death we have repeatedly asked Donald Trump, the RNC and his representatives not to use ‘Hold on I’m Comin’’ written by Isaac Hayes and David Porter during campaign rallies but yet again, in Montana they used it.”

Today, on the anniversary of my father @isaachayes death we have repeatedly asked Donald Trump, the RNC and his representatives not to use “Hold on I’m Coming” written by Isaac Hayes and David Porter during campaign rallies but yet again, in Montana they used it.



Donald Trump… — Isaac Hayes III (@IsaacHayes3) August 10, 2024

Hayes reiterated his frustration to the Hollywood Reporter on Aug. 12, recalling that Trump had played his father's song at an NRA event shortly after the Uvalde school shooting in Texas.

“I was pissed,” Hayes told the outlet. “There’s just been a mass shooting. So why are we using it at the NRA convention? I wanted to take legal action because Trump has made statements against women, and here is a man who has been convicted of sexual abuse. I’m a brother to seven sisters, and I don’t want anybody to think of ‘Hold On’ and think of Donald Trump.”

A federal judge granted the estate an emergency hearing," which is set to take place Sept. 3 at the Northern U.S. District Federal Court in Atlanta.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé threatened to issue a cease-and-desist after Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung used her song "Freedom" without permission in a video of Trump exiting a plane in Michigan that was posted to X on Aug. 20. The video has since been taken down.

The song, featured on Beyoncé's album Lemonade, has become the "unofficial" anthem for Kamala Harris's presidential campaign. While the singer hasn't publicly endorsed the Democratic presidential candidate, she did give the Harris campaign permission to use the track.

Prior to the "Freedom" post, the Trump campaign also played Beyoncé's "Texas Hold 'Em" at a rally in Pennsylvania on July 31, according to CNN.

Foo Fighters

At a Trump campaign stop in Arizona on Aug. 23, in which Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspended his campaign for president and endorsed the GOP candidate, Foo Fighters song "My Hero" played as the former independent candidate took the stage.

The band was quick to reply "No" on X when asked whether it had granted permission for the song's use.

Let us be clear. pic.twitter.com/gexHWjPMYh — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) August 24, 2024

A representative for the band told Billboard, "Foo Fighters were not asked permission, and if they were, they would not have granted it," adding that the band would take "appropriate action" and use any royalties from Trump's usage to donate to Harris's campaign.

Trump’s spokesman, Cheung, however denied Foo Fighters’ claims.

Cheung took to X on Aug. 24 to refute the band’s statement, writing, “It’s Times Like These facts matter, don’t be a Pretender. @foofighters”

He also told The Hill that the campaign had permission.

“We have a license to play the song,” he said in an Aug. 25 email to the outlet.

These bands follow other musical artists, including Rihanna, Pharrell, the Rolling Stones and Adele, who requested that Trump's 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns not use their music during their events.