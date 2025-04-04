Ja Morant fined $75,000 by NBA after making second finger-gun gesture despite warning from league

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was fined $75,000 by the NBA on Friday after "twice making an inappropriate gesture on the playing court," the league announced.

The following was released by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/rQfUDpj1Ao — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 4, 2025

Morant initially drew the ire of the NBA following Tuesday night's game against the Golden State Warriors. Near the end of the contest, Morant did a finger-gun gesture toward the Warriors' bench. He and Warriors guard Buddy Hield were charged with technical fouls due to the taunt.

On Wednesday, the NBA reportedly warned Hield and Morant, and told them not to perform the gesture again.

Morant did not follow the league's directive, and once again made the finger-gun gesture during Thursday's game against the Miami Heat.

This story will be updated.