Ja Morant will reportedly make his return to Grizzlies lineup Monday night

Memphis Grizzlies v Brooklyn Nets NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 04: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies in action against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on November 04, 2024 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images) (Luke Hales/Getty Images)
By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Ja Morant is expected to make his return to the Memphis Grizzlies Monday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

Morant has missed the last eight Grizzlies games with a hip injury. He suffered the injury on a fall on Nov. 6 against the Los Angeles Lakers and was initially listed as week-to-week.

Per the Grizzlies, Morant sustained a posterior hip subluxation without dislocation.

