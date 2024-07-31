Jackson Holliday reportedly getting called back up by Orioles

Baltimore Orioles v Kansas City Royals KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - APRIL 19: Jackson Holliday #7 of the Baltimore Orioles throws a Kansas City Royals runner out at first during the second inning at Kauffman Stadium on April 19, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images) (Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

Jackson Holliday will reportedly be called back up to the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, according to the Baltimore Banner. It will be the first time the top-ranked prospect will be with the big club since he was demoted in April following a rough stuff to his MLB career.

The 20-year-old Holliday played 10 games with the Orioles in April and struggled at the plate. In 34 at-bats he batted .059 with 2 hits, 1 RBI and 18 strikeouts. He sent back to Triple-A and has since slashed .271/.431/.477 with 10 home runs, 38 RBIs and 75 walks in 73 games.

Holliday, the son of former MLB All-Star Matt Holliday, is expected to join the Orioles on Wednesday as they finish up a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays before heading out on a 10-game road trip to Cleveland, Toronto and Tampa.

Aside from his rebound at the plate in Triple-A, Holliday is getting called up after the Orioles made a slewof moves before Tuesday's trade deadline. Connor Norby, who had been their starting second baseman after taking over for an injured Jorge Mateo, was sent to the Miami Marlins in a deal. With All-Star Gunnar Henderson locked in at shortstop, Holliday's natural position, Holliday has moved to second base.

Aside from moving Norby to the Marlins, among the players the Orioles brought include starting pitcher Zach Eflin, relievers Trevor Rogers, Seranthony Domínguez and Gregory Soto; outfielders Eloy Jiménez, Cristian Pache and Austin Hayes; and shortstop Liván Soto.

Holliday has been followed by high expectations after being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 draft. He played with all four full-season minor-league affiliates of the Orioles in 2023 and was off to a roaring start with Triple-A Norfolk earlier this season. In 10 games at Triple-A before his April call-up, Holliday slashed .333/.482/.595 with two home runs and nine RBI.

The Orioles are currently a half game ahead of the New York Yankees in the AL East with a 64-44 record.