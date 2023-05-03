Jackson Mahomes, Patrick's brother, reportedly arrested on aggravated sexual battery charges

NFL: JAN 21 AFC Divisional Playoffs - Jaguars at Chiefs KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 21: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) brother Jackson Mahomes before an AFC divisional playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs on January 21, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Warning: The following article contains descriptions of alleged violence and sexual assault.

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was arrested this week on aggravated sexual battery charges, according to KCTV.

The 22-year-old Mahomes, a would-be social media influencer, reportedly faces three counts of aggravated sexual battery and a fourth count of battery. He was reportedly booked at the Johnson County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

An arraignment hearing has reportedly been set for May 3 at 1:30 p.m.

Why Jackson Mahomes was arrested

The arrest stems from a February incident at a restaurant where Mahomes was alleged to have shoved a waiter and grabbed and kissed the owner of the business. The latter incident was captured on surveillance video.

During the incident, as reported by the Kansas City Star, Mahomes allegedly arrived at the Aspens Restaurant and Bar Lounge around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 25 with five friends and went into an office in the basement. They allegedly barred entry to the 19-year-old waiter when he attempted to get his water bottle.

Later, the group allegedly moved to a VIP room upstairs, where the restaurant owner, Aspen Vaughn, claimed to smell a marijuana odor and asked them to stop smoking. Mahomes allegedly asked Vaughn to speak privately about the waiter incident and, after moving to the basement office, grabbed her by the neck and tried kissing her multiple times.

The grab was allegedly strong enough to leave Vaughn with a faint bruise.

From the Star:

"He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere," Vaughn said, "and I'm telling him, pushing him off saying 'what are you doing?' and then he proceeded to do it two more times where the last time I was pushing him off and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door and I was yelling for them to come help because he's big and massive."

Mahomes is 6-foot-6, more than a foot taller than the 5-foot-4 Vaughn.

Jackson Mahomes' attorney said he 'did nothing wrong'

In response to the police investigating the allegations, Mahomes attorney Brandan Davies released a statement claiming "Jackson did nothing wrong" and said his team's investigation had uncovered exonerating evidence:

"Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson's accuser including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter."

Mahomes' sister-in-law Brittany also defended him on her Instagram story when asked about an overall backlash against him:

"They are ignorant," Brittany, who is married to NFL star Patrick Mahomes, wrote in response. "He is a human just trying to live his life and find his way and until you walk a day in his shoes (which no one ever will) you have no right to say s—t about him 🙂. So it's best to just shut up."

Mahomes has seen a number of controversies since his brother's rise to fame, including incidents in which he was seen pouring water on Baltimore Ravens fans, posted a video of himself dancing on the number of the late Sean Taylor and got excoriated by a restaurant after trying to go after it on social media.