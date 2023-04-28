Jae Crowder frustrated after barely playing in Bucks playoff loss to Heat: 'I don't know my purpose here'

Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 28: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Jae Crowder #99 of the Milwaukee Bucks in action against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on February 28, 2023 in New York City. The Bucks defeated the Knicks 118-104. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Jae Crowder wasn’t happy with how his season ended with the Milwaukee Bucks.

His anger, however, isn’t based on the fact that the top-seeded Bucks were upset by the Miami Heat in just five games in the opening round of the playoffs. It’s the fact that he was barely used in the series.

Crowder, who was traded to the Bucks just before the trade deadline in February, appeared in only 30 combined minutes during their playoff series with the Heat. He played in just 19 seconds in Game 5, and didn’t play at all in Game 4.

"I've never been in a situation like that," Crowder told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel . "Eleven years. Check my resume, I've been playing. I've always been playing.

"I'm very confused as to why I was brought here. I don't know my purpose here and why I was brought here … I wasn't expecting that, DNPs. I haven't had them in my career, so why start now?"

Crowder was dealt to the Bucks just before the trade deadline after sitting out the early part of the season with the Phoenix Suns amid his trade request. In 18 games, Crowder averaged 6.9 points and 3.8 rebounds in nearly 19 minutes per contest.

Now, Crowder's presence in their series with the Heat may not have made a difference. Jimmy Butler led Miami flying past the Bucks while averaging 37.6 points in the series. He put up 42 points in Game 5, and hit a wild final shot to force overtime after starting the fourth quarter in a 16-point hole . Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo was sidelined briefly with a back injury he sustained in Game 1, too.

But it’s easy to see why Crowder would be frustrated. Having to watch the Bucks be on the wrong end of one of the biggest playoff upsets in recent history and be unable to contribute wouldn’t be fun.

Crowder will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and there’s sure to be plenty of teams willing to give the 32-year-old a deal. Yet despite his criticisms and the tough way the season ended, Crowder isn’t ruling out a return to Milwaukee.