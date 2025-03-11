Jaguars reportedly signing former Commanders WR Dyami Brown

Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) runs after a catch during an NFL football Wild Card playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan 12, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit) (Peter Joneleit/AP)
By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

Jayden Daniels has lost one of his weapons, and Trevor Lawrence has reportedly gained him.

Dyami Brown is signing a one-year, $10 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

He joins Lawrence and Co. in Jacksonville, which is looking to bounce back from a 4-13 season.

Brown played the first four years of his career for the Washington Commanders, though he was never a regular starter. He's coming off his most productive year in 2024, where he had 30 catches for 308 yards and a touchdown.

He may take on a bigger role for the Jaguars given how thin they are at receiver.

