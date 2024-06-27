Jamal Murray reportedly negotiating four-year extension with Denver Nuggets worth up to $209 million

DENVER NUGGETS VS MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES, NBA DENVER, CO - MAY 14: Jamal Murray (27) of the Denver Nuggets works against Anthony Edwards (5) of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second quarter at Ball Arena in Denver on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post) (AAron Ontiveroz/Denver Post via Getty Images)

Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets are working towards an extension that would keep the point guard in Denver for the near future. Murray and the Nuggets are negotiating a four-year contract extension worth up to $209 million, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Per Charania, the negotiations will take place this offseason with Nuggets presenting the deal to Murray. Both sides are expected to agree to the terms.

Murray has been a key player for the Nuggets since being drafted in 2016, and helped lead the team to an NBA championship in 2023. He averaged a career-high 21.2 points per game this season, the second-highest on the team behind reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.