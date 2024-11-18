James Harden passes Ray Allen for 2nd all-time on NBA 3-point list

James Harden entered Sunday's Clippers-Jazz game needing just a single 3-pointers to move into second-place all time for most made 3-pointers.

He reached the mark in the first quarter.

With a pull-up 3-pointer from the right win, Harden reached a career tally of 2,974 3-pointers, moving him out of a second-place tie with Hall of Famer Ray Allen.

JAMES HARDEN PASSES RAY ALLEN 🚨



This 3 moves him into 2nd ALL-TIME in three-pointers made!



CONGRATS @JHarden13 👏 pic.twitter.com/LdcF6tZhiU — NBA (@NBA) November 18, 2024

It's a position he projects to maintain until he retires.

Harden is a long way behind all-time 3-point shooting champion Stephen Curry, who started Sunday with 3,782 made career 3-pointers, more than 800 more than Harden. The Warriors great is hitting 3.9 3-pointers per game this season and will surely add significantly to his record tally before he calls it a career.