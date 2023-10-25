James Harden reports back to 76ers practice ahead of opener vs. Bucks, per reports

James Harden is back with the Philadelphia 76ers, for now.
The 10-time All-Star returned to the team's facility as the Sixers prepare for practice before Wednesday's flight to their opening night matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, according to multiple reports.
Harden was in Houston instead of Philadelphia and missed practice on Oct. 18, sources told Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill and Jake Fischer.
He was away for even longer than that, spending the last 10 days away from the team, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
