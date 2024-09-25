Jayden Daniels shines, Bills look scary & Raiders HC calls out his players | McCoy & Van Noy

Subscribe to McCoy & Van Noy

On this episode of McCoy & Van Noy, 6x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and 2x Super Bowl winner Kyle Van Noy recap their favorite moments from week 3 in the NFL, starting with the two games that just happened on Monday night.

The guys start by talking about the difference between Josh Allen, who looks like the best QB in football right now, and Trevor Lawrence. Both Gerald and Kyle have theories as to why Josh Allen looks so much more under control now than earlier in his career.

Moving onto the surprising Commanders, who beat the Bengals on Monday, Jayden Daniels put the league on notice with his near-perfect performance.

Gerald and Kyle also spend some time talking about how "soft" football has gotten, how analytics play a role and how it has fundamentally changed the game.

Then Gerald and Kyle talk about Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce calling out his players after their loss to the Carolina Panthers. What did he mean by certain guys were making "business decisions"? And would you, as a player, take offense to that type of criticism?

The guys then spotlight week 3's "Drive to Win" players and play a version of "Can it last?" with some unexpected teams sitting at the top of their respective divisions before going through all of the week 4 games and making their picks.

(1:10) - Monday Night Football Recap: Bills Crush Jaguars, Commanders Edge Bengals

(11:16) - Antonio Pierce Calls Out Raiders

(15:00) Is Football Getting Soft?

(24:01) - Kyle Van Noy is a sack machine

(29:00) - Can It Last? Teams Starting Strong Through Week 3

(42:24) Drive to Win: Gerald and Kyle's top players from Week 3

(51:15) - Week 4 NFL Picks

