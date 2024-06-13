JJ Redick will reportedly interview for Lakers head coaching job this weekend

2024 NBA Finals - Game Two BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 09: JJ Redick is seen prior to Game Two of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden on June 09, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

JJ Redick will reportedly formally interview for the Los Angeles Lakers head coaching job this weekend, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Redick, a former NBA player and current ESPN broadcaster, could take the lead in the Lakers coaching sweepstakes with a good interview. The "Mind the Game" podcast, which is hosted by Redick and Lakers star LeBron James, did not record an episode this week, which we can probably guess is so the candidate can study up before his upcoming conversation with team general manager Rob Pelinka and owner Jeanie Buss.

After having been part of the Lakers' candidate list, and having already spoken with Pelinka at the NBA draft combine in Chicago in May, Redick could get an inside track to the job following the news that University of Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley turned down a 6-year, $70 million offer to stay with the Huskies.

New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach James Borrego's name has also been attached with the Lakers job, but the Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly pursuing him as well.

What Pelinka is reportedly looking for is a teacher who will help develop the Lakers' younger players like Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, while also maximizing the talents of James and Anthony Davis.