Jonathan Owens returns to Bears training camp after supporting Simone Biles at Paris Olympics

Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 29: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens attend a game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center on January 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Medal table | Olympic schedule |How to watch | Olympic news

After watching Simone Biles make history in Paris, proud husband Jonathan Owens returned to his day job as a safety for the Chicago Bears.

And while he kept in touch with Bears coaches and watched film while he was gone, Owens' focus was understandably on his wife's Olympic accomplishments, which included becoming the most decorated U.S. Olympic gymnast of all time.

"Amazing. Just being able to see her I was super excited," Owens told the media. "Overjoyed for her. All of her accomplishments that she's made. Just [her] being a face for all of gymnastics, man. She became the most decorated American gymnast ever, so it was just amazing that I was able to be there and to witness that for her."

The Chicago Bears excused Owens from training camp early in July. He got the opportunity to witness a lot from Biles, but there's one trait that she exhibited that stood out to Owens the most.

“Her resilience," Owens said. "When she did decide to come back, she accomplished everything she had set her mind to. Just being able to witness every day the training you go through. Obviously the first day when she had the injury a little bit to her calf and just her ability to persevere through that and to go out there and still dominate, it’s been amazing to watch.

“My wife is a warrior, that's the one thing I tell people. I equate it to how we are in football. You’ll limp around, it’ll hurt a little bit right before, and as soon as you go, it’s like you forget about it. It’s just pain tolerance and the way she was able to go out there and, like I said, graceful with everything.”

Biles took home four medals from the Olympics this year. Three of them were gold medals for winning the women's artistic individual all-around, women's vault and team all-around with Suni Lee, Jade Carey, Hezly Rivera and Jordan Chiles. Biles also won a silver medal during the floor exercise.

Owens also took home some memorabilia from the Olympics in the form of pins, which people exchange at the Games. He came into the media room with an Olympic credential lanyard that had a few golden hearts, as well as a signature pin from Biles herself.

Back from cheering on his wife @Simone_Biles, Bears @jjowens_3 had the Olympic champion’s pins and others draped around his neck. pic.twitter.com/J2JKd6DBMO — Cheryl (Raye) Stout (@Crayestout) August 6, 2024

“You can only get it from her, or family members,” Owens said of the exclusive pins. “I had to make sure I kept a few of those on here just to tease people like, 'No you can’t get it, I’m sorry.'”

Owens also made mention of how much attention he garnered from those pins.

“Everyone would come up to me, ‘Do you have a Simone Biles pin?’" he said. "I would only trade some if it was a super cool pin.”

And while Biles has shied away from saying what her future holds, Owens said his wife is looking forward to cheering him and the Bears on this season. No. 1 pick Caleb Williams and the Bears kick off their season on Sept. 8 against the Tennessee Titans.