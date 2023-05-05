Jorge Masvidal's father reportedly taken into custody, charged with attempted manslaughter after shooting

MMA: MAR 05 UFC 272 LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 05: Jorge Masvidal prepares to fight Colby Covington in their Welterweight bout for UFC 272 on March 5, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jorge Masvidal Sr., the son of retired UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal, was reportedly taken into custody and charged with second-degree attempted manslaughter Thursday after a shooting at Masvidal's home in Miami, according to a police affidavit obtained by ESPN.

Masvidal Sr. is accused of shooting a man, Luis Lencioni, at least twice. Lencioni was reportedly taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds in both arms. Lencioni said he engaged in a "verbal argument" with Masvidal Sr., which led to the shooting.

The shooting was reported Thursday, though the suspect and victim's names were not initially released by police. At the time, the incident was reported as a possible domestic dispute. One report claimed Lencioni was in stable condition.

Masvidal was reportedly not present when the shooting occurred, per ESPN.

Upon securing a search warrant, police reportedly found a gun in a kitchen cabinet. Masvidal's father elected to invoke his right to remain silent, according to ESPN.

After losing to Gilbert Burns in April, Masvidal announced his retirement from UFC. It was his fourth straight loss.

The arrest comes a day before Masvidal is set to host a Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA event on his YouTube and Facebook pages. Masvidal is the founder of Gamebred Promotions. The Bareknuckle event is still scheduled to begin Friday at 8 pm ET. It's unclear what role Masvidal will play, if any, during the event following his father's arrest.