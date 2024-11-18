Josh Allen's big TD run lifts the Bills, hands Chiefs their 1st loss of the season

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is congratulates teammate James Cook, right, on his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) (Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP)

The Kansas City Chiefs don't have to worry about chasing the 1972 Miami Dolphins anymore. They might need to worry about the 2024 Buffalo Bills chasing them down, however.

The Chiefs came in with a perfect 9-0 record but the Bills outplayed them in a 30-21 win. Suddenly the 9-2 Bills are just one loss behind Kansas City in the standings, and have the head-to-head tiebreaker clinched. The race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC is on.

Josh Allen's 26-yard touchdown run on a fourth down just before the two-minute warning was the knockout punch that other teams haven't been able to land against Kansas City this season.

The Chiefs had been escaping with narrow wins throughout the season, like last week when they blocked a short potential game-winning field goal on the final play against the Denver Broncos. Eventually the Chiefs weren't going to win a close game in some bizarre way. The Bills' aggressive play call in the fourth quarter, going for it instead of trying a field goal that would have put them up five points, was the difference.

The Bills were the right team to hand the Chiefs their first loss. It could end up being a costly one for Kansas City.

Buffalo starts hot

Buffalo has been playing well most of the season and have battled the Chiefs tough in recent seasons, despite some heartbreaking playoff losses to Kansas City. The Bills started fast, picking off Patrick Mahomes as Mahomes tried to force a pass as he was going down on a sack. That led to a Bills touchdown and a little early momentum.

The game was close throughout but the Bills always seemed a step ahead. They never trailed in the game by more than a point. The Bills offense wasn't explosive against a good Chiefs defense, but Josh Allen made enough plays to keep Buffalo moving. They led 23-14 early in the fourth quarter.

But it's the Chiefs, who are never out of a game. And all of Buffalo knew it.

Kansas City got a touchdown from tight end Noah Gray, his second touchdown of the game and Mahomes' third passing touchdown. That cut the Bills' lead to 23-21. Buffalo was in a big spot, with the chance to put the Chiefs away with a long touchdown drive.

They got the long drive, but it didn't end in a touchdown. The Bills were in Kansas City territory and had an interesting decision. On fourth-and-2, instead of trying a field goal from about 45 yards, Buffalo went for it with 2:27 left.

Then Allen made a spectacular play that might end up being huge in the AFC playoff race.

Josh Allen gives the Bills a lead

Allen dropped back and started scrambling, had a pump fake near the line of scrimmage and ran through the attempted tackles of three Chiefs defenders. That 26-yard touchdown put the Bills ahead 30-21 with 2:17 left.

The Bills understood that kicking the field goal would just give Mahomes the opportunity to beat them in the final minute. They went for the kill shot and were rewarded.

That could end up being a massive play in the AFC this season. The Bills still will need the Chiefs to trip up at least once more to have a shot at the No. 1 seed, but getting the bye and home-field advantage would be huge. It wouldn't ensure anything — the Chiefs showed last season they're capable of winning on the road in the postseason, including at Buffalo — but it would be a big help.

Kansas City is chasing a historic third straight Super Bowl this season. For the first nine games, they were unscathed. With one clutch Allen touchdown run, the road back to the Super Bowl might have gotten significantly tougher.