Justin Herbert leaves Chargers-Broncos game with finger injury on throwing hand, ruled out

Denver Broncos v Los Angeles Chargers INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 10: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers is sacked by Ja'Quan McMillian #29 of the Denver Broncos and Delarrin Turner-Yell #32 of the Denver Broncos during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert left Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos with a finger injury and didn't return.

The injury appears to be on his throwing hand. He sustained the injury on a hit in the second quarter and came up from the turf shaking his right hand.

Justin Herbert is questionable to return with a finger injury. pic.twitter.com/F1wQATnAEn — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 10, 2023

Herbert jogged to the locker room after the injury and was replaced by backup Easton Stick. The Chargers initially listed Herbert as questionable to return before ruling him out at halftime.

The nature of his injury wasn't initially clear. It appears to be to a different finger the the one he fractured on his left hand earlier this season. The Chargers trailed 7-0 at the time of Herbert's injury and went into halftime with a 10-0 deficit as Herbert remained in the locker room.

The appearance in place of Herbert was the second of Stick's career. The Chargers selected the former North Dakota State quarterback in the fifth round of the 2019 draft. He completed a single pass for four yards in a brief 2020 appearance and hadn't played since until Sunday. Los Angeles re-signed Stick in March ahead of the 2023 season.

The Chargers entered Sunday at 5-7 on the outside of the AFC playoff picture. They were shut out in a 6-0 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 13.