Justin Pippen, Scottie Pippen's youngest son, will reportedly leave Michigan and enter transfer portal

PISCATAWAY, NJ - FEBRUARY 01: Justin Pippen #10 of the Michigan Wolverines during the second half of the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on February 1, 2025 at Jersey Mikes Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Freshman guard Justin Pippen will leave Michigan after one season, reportedly deciding to enter the transfer portal, according to 247Sports. The Wolverines' men's basketball team is currently in the NCAA tournament Sweet 16 after defeating Texas A&M on Saturday.

Pippen averaged 1.6 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 28 games. He shot 27% on 30 3-point attempts.

He was not with the team during Michigan's two NCAA tournament games in Denver this past weekend and also did not travel to Indianapolis for the Big Ten tournament while recovering from concussion symptoms, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The son of Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, Justin Pippen was a four-star recruit out of Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California. As a senior, he averaged 16.5 points, 4.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Pippen, 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, committed to Michigan over Florida, Stanford, California and Texas A&M. He was ranked the No. 77 player by Rivals (and 16th-rated point guard) in the 2024 recruiting class and was the first high school recruit signed by head coach Dusty May after he became Michigan's head coach.

Michigan, the No. 5 seed in the South region, will play No. 1 Auburn on Friday with tipoff scheduled for 9:39 p.m. ET.