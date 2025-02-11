Kendrick Lamar and SZA 'Grand National Tour:' How to get tickets for the U.S. and European dates

NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 09: SZA and Kendrick Lamar performs for the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show on February 09, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If you liked what you saw at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show, you might want to grab tickets to see Kendrick Lamar and SZA on tour together. The multi-platinum, Grammy-winning "Not Like Us" rapper and singer is teaming up with his Grammy-winning "All The Stars" collaborator, SZA for the "Grand National Tour" spanning 16 U.S. Cities (and 13 international stops just announced today). Whether you love all of SZA and Kendrick's collabs or are separately excited to hear "HUMBLE." and "Kill Bill" live, tickets are on sale now (and presale sign-up is open for international dates). Here's what you need to know about seeing Kendrick Lamar and SZA on tour in 2025.

When is Kendrick Lamar going on tour?

Kendrick Lamar and SZA are embarking on the “Grand National Tour” beginning April 19 in Minneapolis, MN. The pair are touring together across 16 cities in the U.S. and just announced today that they will then take their show across the pond to cities in the UK, plus Germany, the Netherlands, France, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Poland and Sweden.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA tour tickets:

Tickets for the U.S. leg of the Kendrick and SZA tour are on sale now on Ticketmaster and trusted third-party resell sites like StubHub. Tickets for the international dates go on presale via Ticketmaster on Feb. 12 and the general sale starts Friday, Feb. 14 at 9 a.m. local time.

Kendrick Lamar ticket cost:

Right now, tickets on Ticketmaster for the Kendrick Lamar tour start around $140, and go as high as $1,250.

Tickets on StubHub start around $145.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA 2025 U.S. tour dates:

04/19/25 - Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium

04/23/25 - Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

04/29/25 - Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

05/03/25 - Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

05/05/25 - Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

05/08/25 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

05/09/25 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

05/12/25 - Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium

05/17/25 - Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

05/21/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ Sofi Stadium

05/23/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ Sofi Stadium

05/29/25 - San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

05/31/25 - Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

06/04/25 - St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America's Center

06/06/25 - Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

06/10/25 - Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

06/12/25 - Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

06/16/25 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

Kendrick Lamar and SZA 2025 international tour dates:

7/2/25 – Cologne, Germany – RheinEnergieSTADION

7/4/25 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park

7/8/25 – Glasgow, U.K. – Hampden Park

7/10/25 – Birmingham, U.K. – Villa Park

7/13/25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff ArenA

7/15/25 – Paris, France – Paris La Défense Arena

7/19/25 – Cardiff, U.K. – Principality Stadium

7/22/25 – London, U.K. – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

7/27/25 – Lisbon, Portugal – Estadio do Restelo

7/30/25 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

8/2/25 – Rome, Italy – Stadio Olimpico

8/6/25 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy

8/9/25 – Stockholm, Sweden – 3Arena