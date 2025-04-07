Kevin De Bruyne to MLS? + LA Galaxy continue awful run & USWNT continue domination

Subscribe to The Cooligans

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros react to Kevin De Bruyne’s announcement that he will be leaving Manchester City this summer. Where will he be headed next? Could De Bruyne be joining Lionel Messi in MLS? The boys sure think so.

Christian and Alexis then recap a busy MLS weekend where Inter Miami salvaged a draw against Toronto FC despite being outplayed. The boys also break down why the LA Galaxy have had such a bad start to the season just months after winning MLS cup and why it has to do with MLS’ salary cap rules.

Later, Christian and Alexis break down the USWNT’s domination of Brazil & Trinity Rodman’s return to the national team that included a great goal and an even better celebration.

(8:45) - Kevin De Bruyne headed to Inter Miami?

(24:30) - Inter Miami vulnerable defensively?

(40:30) - LA Galaxy continue terrible start to season

(53:45) - USWNT def. Brazil 2-0

