Knicks reportedly trade for Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns

Dallas Mavericks v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game One MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 22: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks in Game One of the Western Conference Finals at Target Center on May 22, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The New York Knicks dropped a bombshell Friday night with a trade for Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports the Knicks acquired the All-Star big man in exchange for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and a first-round pick via the Detroit Pistons.

Knicks have acquired Karl-Anthony Towns from Minnesota for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and a first-round pick via Detroit, sources tell me and @JonKrawczynski. pic.twitter.com/FafQlY48Y1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 28, 2024

Towns appeared to react to the news on X minutes before it hit the public sphere. He did not appear enthusiastic.

