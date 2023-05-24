Kyrie Irving still won't talk about free agency, begs fans to stop: 'I am in no rush to make a decision'

Sacramento Kings v Dallas Mavericks DALLAS, TX - APRIL 5: Kyrie Irving #2 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on as the Mavericks play the Sacramento Kings in the first half at American Airlines Center on April 5, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Kyrie Irving still really doesn’t want to talk about his future.

Irving insisted on Instagram Live on Wednesday that he still isn’t ready to talk about his impending free agency decision. That was his stance when he first landed in Dallas in February, and he’s sticking to it now even after the Mavericks’ season is over.

But it’s not just that Irving doesn’t want to talk about free agency. He wants fans to leave him alone about it, too.

"Stop mentioning me on Twitter," Irving said, via The Dallas Morning News . "All y'all fan bases, stop mentioning me right now. Please … Can you please leave me the f**k out of this? Please can I just be with my family in peace? Y'all got people at my dinner table discussing what my free agency plans are. Stop that. Y'all think it's funny s**t, but please stop that."

Kyrie Irving set for free agency

Irving was traded to the Mavericks after his controversial run with the Brooklyn Nets, where he missed a huge chunk of games during his COVID-19 vaccine saga and was suspended after he promoted an antisemitic video on social media .

Irving and the Mavericks then struggled once he arrived in Dallas. With both Irving and star Luka Dončić battling minor injuries, the Mavericks — who were once in fourth in the Western Conference standings — missed the playoffs altogether . Irving averaged 27 points, six assists and five rebounds in 20 games with Dallas.

Irving is eligible for a four-year, $220.6 million deal in free agency this summer. If he signs with the Mavericks, he's eligible for a deal worth up to $272 million over five years. Despite the struggles, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said in April that keeping Irving was the team's top priority this offseason .

Irving, however, has long declined to talk about his future. Doing so, he said in February when asking fans and others to stop bringing it up, would put “unwarranted distractions on us and our team.”

While free agency negotiations don’t start until June 30, rumors started again in recent days after Irving sat courtside for two Los Angeles Lakers playoff games. Naturally, that brought up a possible reunion with Irving and LeBron James, who won a title together in Cleveland.

But, at least for the next month or so, fans have “got to chill.”

"I am a free agent this summer, but I am in no rush to make a decision," Irving said, via The Dallas Morning News . "The TV personalities, the sports folk that try to mix sports with politics and lifestyle and s— like that — when they speak on my name and they're talking about potential teams that I'm going to — can y'all please, respectfully I'm asking, please stop paying attention to that?