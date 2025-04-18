Lakers reportedly sign general manager Rob Pelinka to extension

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 3: Los Angeles Lakers Rob Pelinka general manager during the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers on April 03, 2025, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers feel good about the team's direction moving forward. The team reportedly agreed to a contract extension with general manager Rob Pelinka on Friday, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Rob Pelinka to a contract extension, with his new title as president of basketball operations along with general manager, sources tell ESPN. Lakers leadership is now signed long-term with Pelinka and coach JJ Redick. pic.twitter.com/BCpZNgxCzE — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 18, 2025

The move comes months after Pelinka pulled off a trade for Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić. With Dončić — and LeBron James — in tow, the Lakers went 19-13 down the stretch to secure the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

Pelinka was hired by the team in 2017, and has served as its general manager since that season.

