Lamar Jackson was definitely not feeling Ravens teammate Zay Flowers' TD celebration

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) celebrates after his touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) (Ashley Landis/AP)

When Baltimore Ravens rookie Zay Flowers scored on Sunday night, he had his celebration already to go.

He threw the ball over his head like a wedding bouquet, guard John Simpson caught it and presented it to receiver Rashod Bateman, who got on a knee to propose.

Flowers and a bouquet of flowers. Get it? Yeah.

Flowers was obviously proud of this celebration because he was telling Lamar Jackson all about it on the sideline. And Jackson's eyes practically rolled out of his face.

Jackson completely no-sold Flowers' excitement over his celebration, and everyone watching at home got a good laugh over it. The rookie is going to have to do better to impress his quarterback on his next score.

It's a pretty good indicator of a team that gets along well. Nothing wrong with teammates busting each other's chops, especially after a touchdown. And it led to a pretty hilarious video on NBC.