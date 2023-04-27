The (Las Vegas?) A's, promising young Pirates & Orioles' team celebrations

Subscribe to The Bandwagon

Hannah and Zach talk their way through some (surprisingly) good news for a Pittsburgh Pirates team that is seeing results from building a young core of solid players and extending them before catching up on Drew Smyly’s lost perfect game and the stickiness of rosin (as demonstrated by David Cone).

After the news, Hannah has come up with a game to show that April results are both valuable and not valuable at all. Zach is surprisingly good at it.

Dan Moore, who has recently written about the Oakland A’s pursuit of a stadium (both in the Bay Area and now in Las Vegas), joins the show and talks about the long journey it has been for fans of the team and where they might actually end up playing (long-term and short-term).

Finally, Zach decided this week to bandwagon the very fun team celebrations that the Baltimore Orioles have displayed this season. First, there was the “dong bong”. Now, they have unveiled “the sprinkler” for guys hitting doubles with men on base. This is wildly entertaining, every team should do it, and it’s just one more reason to watch the young Orioles team.

