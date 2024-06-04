LeBron James on former teammate Kyrie Irving: 'He's the most gifted player the NBA has ever seen'

LA Lakers v Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.Com. Los Angeles, CA, Wednesday, November 22, 2023 - Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) embrace at midcourt after the Mavericks beat the Lakers 104-101 at Crypto.Com Arena. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag)

It's been seven years since LeBron James and Kyrie Irving played together on an NBA team, and James really misses those three seasons as his teammate.

James and Irving led the Cleveland Cavaliers to three straight NBA Finals, winning once in 2015-16. Both benefited from playing with one another and it's clear that James holds a strong affinity for not only what Irving brought as a teammate but his basketball skills in general.

Speaking on this week's "Mind the Game" podcast with J.J. Reddick, James was asked about his favorite part about Irving as a player and gushed about the influence the Dallas Mavericks guard can have in a game.

.@KingJames talks about the gifts and growth of his former teammate, Kyrie Irving.



"I would call Kyrie 'the wizard' all the time," James said. "There was nothing on the basketball floor that Kyrie couldn't do. And sitting here watching it, I'm playing like, so f***ing happy and so proud. And to watch him continue his growth and at the same time, I'm so f***ing mad that I am not his running mate anymore. I just remember those times.

"To have a guy like Kyrie Irving as the ultimate wild card, that's like having a 'draw four' in your hand every time someone deals you cards in Uno."

The 32-year-old Irving, an eight-time NBA All-Star, has played for the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets and now Mavericks since an Aug. 2017 trade from the Cavaliers. His production has improved but this will be his first trip back to the NBA Finals having only played 22 playoff games since leaving Cleveland.

Despite the breakup, James has watched Irving flourish elsewhere and remained proud of his former teammate's game.

"I have so many words to praise Kyrie that I end up with absolutely none because he's the most gifted player the NBA has ever seen," James said. "He has the best gifts I've ever seen of any NBA player."

Reddick chimed in expressing his own admiration of Irving's game, calling it "aesthetically pleasing" and "beautiful."

One attribute of Irving's that James is fond of is his ability to shoot with his weak hand. James said that if Irving is having an off night with his right hand he will be use his left for the rest of the game.

Those talents has helped Irving lead the Mavericks to the NBA Finals in his first full season in Dallas.

Irving and the Mavericks will take on the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday night (8:30 p.m. ET; ABC) .