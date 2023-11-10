LeBron James Museum to open in his hometown of Akron on Nov. 25

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, shoots as Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

LeBron James superfans will officially have a new place to visit this month.

The LeBron James Family Foundation announced Thursday that "LeBron James' Home Court," a museum dedicated to the life and career of the Los Angeles Lakers star, will open in Akron on Nov. 25, a year and a half after the project was first announced.

Tickets for the museum, open Mon. through Sat. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, will cost $23 in a homage to James' jersey number. Children five years old and under will be admitted for free. All ticket sales will reportedly go back to the Akron community through James' House Three Thirty.

Among the museum's attractions will be a recreation of James' childhood apartment curated by his mother, Gloria James, a recreation of his high school arena at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School and memorabilia from his NBA career.

Very rare is the athlete who has an entire museum dedicated to them, and even rarer is the one who opens a museum while their career is still going. As James said in the museum's announcement, it's all about making Akron a destination:

"My dream was always to put Akron on the map, so to have a place in my hometown that allows me to share my journey with my fans from all over the world means a lot to me," James said. "I've been known to hang on to a lot of things over the years, and I always knew there would be a time and place to bring them out."

At 38 years old, James, the NBA's all-time leading scorer and a four-time champion, still has time to add to his legacy, though this season has so far been a struggle for the Lakers. The team's record sits at 3-5 and is facing very real questions about its composition around James.

As for when James might retire, that could depend on how his oldest son Bronny's career goes as he nears a return to USC.