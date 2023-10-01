Liberty advance to WNBA Finals to set up super-team matchup with Aces

WNBA: Playoffs-New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun Oct 1, 2023; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) reacts after a basket against the Connecticut Sun in the first half during game four of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports - 21547339 (USA Today Sports/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — The New York Liberty are heading back to the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2002.

Jonquel Jones made five of six free throws, tipped an inbound pass and brought down a key defensive rebound in the final minute to secure a 87-84 Liberty win over the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena. Sun guard Ty Harris’s 3 cut the lead to one with 7.6 seconds left and Stewart made both free throws.

The victory sets up the anticipated Finals meeting of the appointed super-teams. The best-of-five series begins on Sunday in Las Vegas (3 p.m. ET on ABC). New York is the only original franchise without a championship and the Aces won their first last year.

New York traded for 2021 MVP Jones in January and signed two-time MVP Stewart as well as seven-time peak assists performer Courtney Vandersloot in free agency. The reigning champion Las Vegas Aces clinched their berth with a sweep of the No. 4 Dallas Wings on Friday night. They signed Candace Parker in the offseason, but Parker is out indefinitely after foot surgery.

New York scored in the last second of the first half to take a one-point lead into halftime and went on a 7-0 run out of the locker room that proved the difference in an eight-point lead heading into the final quarter.

Connecticut, which had trailed by as many as 11, took their first lead of the second half with about four minutes to play. It was a battle down the stretch as the Sun, whose defense consistently forced New York deep into the shot clock, worked to keep their season alive.

Stewart hit a 3, her third of the day, to give the Liberty a two-point lead, 77-75, at 2:08. She made both free throws amid MVP chants from the large pockets of Liberty fans in attendance to go up by four. DeWanna Bonner answered with a 3 for the Sun to make it 79-78 in the final minute. Jonquel Jones made both free throws, tipped the Sun’s inbound pass on the other end and sank two more for the five-point lead with 42 seconds to play. She added another and Betnijah Laney added two.

It was the fifth consecutive season the Sun reached the semifinals. They were seeking a return to the Finals after losing Game 4 at Mohegan Sun to the Aces last year. Connecticut is one of the three franchises that has never won a WNBA title. Alyssa Thomas put up another postseason triple-double with 17 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists.