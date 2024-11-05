Lions add much-needed pass rusher, getting DE Za'Darius Smith from Browns

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 13: Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns walks off of the field after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions added the pass rusher they've lacked since Aidan Hutchinson suffered a broken leg in Week 6, acquiring veteran Za'Darius Smith from the Cleveland Browns.

In exchange for Smith, the Lions sent a 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2026 sixth-round draft pick to Cleveland, while Cleveland sent Smith and a 2026 seventh-round pick. Smith was among the top pass-rushers in demand at the NFL trade deadline and is under contract through the 2025 season, reflecting what the Lions had to trade to get him.

Smith has five sacks in nine games with the Browns this season with 23 tackles, five tackles for loss and six quarterback hits. During his NFL career, Smith has compiled 65 sacks in 181 games (88 starts) over 10 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and Browns.

Despite a blowout 52–14 win against the Tennessee Titans in Week 8, the Lions had difficulty putting pressure on quarterback Mason Rudolph. Detroit only managed one sack in the second quarter. In Week 9's 24–14 win over the Packers, the Lions only generated occasional pressure on Jordan Love and registered no sacks. Both games highlighted what the defense is missing with Hutchinson's absence.

Hutchinson sustained a broken right tibia and fibula early in the third quarter of Detroit's 47–9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6. Prior to his season-ending injury, Hutchinson led the NFL with 7 1/2 sacks. Alim McNeill has the next highest total on the Lions' defense with 2 1/2 sacks. No other Detroit player has more than two sacks.

Earlier this season, the Lions also lost defensive end Marcus Davenport in Week 3 with what was termed a "serious and significant" injury to his left elbow. Additionally, linebacker Derrick Barnes suffered a knee injury in that same game versus the Arizona Cardinals. Detroit coach Dan Campbell didn't say the injuries were season-ending, but was not optimistic about either player returning.