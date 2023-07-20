Lions' C.J. Gardner-Johnson calls out 'obnoxious' Eagles fans

Philadelphia Eagles v Indianapolis Colts INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 20: C.J. Gardner-Johnson #23 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field after a win over the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

C.J. Gardner-Johnson sounds like he's happy to be out of Philadelphia.

The current Detroit Lions safety went on an expletive-laden tirade about Eagles fans during a live stream this week. When asked what his least favorite part of his lone season in Philadelphia, Gardner-Johnson quickly said, "The people."

"They're [expletive] obnoxious," he said. "I [expletive] can't stand the [expletives]."

If you so chose, you can hear exactly what Gardner-Johnson says here.

To his credit, Eagles fans don't exactly have the best reputation. There have been multiple instances of, shall we say, unfriendly interactions between fans and players, referees, broadcasters and, of course, Santa Claus. Gardner-Johnson's personal experience has also been less than hospitable after he said his car was stolen following the Eagles' January playoff win over the New York Giants.

"Wow. Wow, that's how y'all gettin down in Philly?," He said during an Instagram live that Monday. "After a win?"

Apart from losing in the Super Bowl, Gardner-Johnson didn't have an awful time on the field for the Eagles this season. Following a trade from the New Orleans Saints, Gardner-Johnson finished with an NFL-leading six interceptions and added one sack, 67 combined tackles and five tackles for a loss in 12 games. He missed five games at the end of the season due to a lacerated kidney, but played in Week 18 as well as all three of the Eagles' playoff games.

Gardner-Johnson later signed a one-year, $8 million deal to join the Lions this season.