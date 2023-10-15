Lions RB David Montgomery ruled out early vs. Buccaneers with rib injury

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) walks off the field after being injured as Penei Sewell (58) taps his helmet during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (Chris O'Meara/AP)

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery was knocked out of their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers early on Sunday afternoon with a rib injury.

Montgomery took a big hit after making a 19-yard catch in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium and seemed to land awkwardly on the ball as he hit the turn. He remained down for quite some time before he was walked off the field.

🏥 Lions RB David Montgomery left game with ribs injury pic.twitter.com/NnhJu8Thx2 — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) October 15, 2023

Montgomery was initially listed as questionable to return, but was later ruled out with a rib injury. Specifics on his condition are not yet known.

Montgomery had 14 rushing yards on six carries before he was ruled out. The play where he was injured was his only catch of the day. Montgomery entered Sunday with 371 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 88 carries. The 26-year-old is in the first year of a three-year, $18 million deal with the Lions.

The Lions scored a touchdown on the drive after Montgomery went down, which put them up 10-3 at the time. Quarterback Jared Goff hit Amon-Ra St. Brown for a 27-yard score. Goff found the end zone again late in the third quarter with a deep 45-yard pass to Jameson Williams, too.

The Lions entered Sunday on a three game win streak and fresh off an 18-point blowout win over the Carolina Panthers. Montgomery racked up 109 rushing yards and a touchdown in that win at Ford Field.

