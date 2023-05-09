Lions waive WR Stanley Berryhill, who was suspended for violating NFL's gambling policy

Miami Dolphins vs Detroit Lions Detroit Lions wide receiver Stanley Berryhill (83) walks off the field after the conclusion of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, October 30, 2022 (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions have waived wide receiver Stanley Berryhill, who was among four players on the team suspended for violating the NFL's gambling policy.

The Lions announced the transaction on Tuesday alongside the release of cornerback Mac McCain and defensive tackle Demetrius Taylor. The latter two were not involved in the gambling scandal.

The NFL suspended five players in total on April 21 for violations of the league's gambling policy. The four suspended Lions players also included wide receivers Jameson Williams and Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore. Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney was the fifth player suspended.

Berryhill and Williams — Detroit's first round pick in 2022 — both received six-game suspensions. Williams remains on the team. Cephus and Moore were suspended indefinitely for a minimum of the 2023 season. The Lions released both immediately upon their suspensions.

General manager Brad Holmes addressed the initial roster decisions after the suspensions were announced.

"We have made the decision to part ways with Quintez and C.J. immediately," Holmes said on April 21. "We are disappointed by the decision making demonstrated by Stanley and Jameson and will work with both players to ensure they understand the severity of these violations and have clarity on the league rules moving forward."

The NFL announced at the time that Cephus, Moore and Toney bet on 2022 NFL games. Williams and Berryhill were found to have bet on non-NFL games from a team facility. Toney is suspended indefinitely and remains a member of the Commanders.

Berryhill, 24, joined the Lions as a rookie last season after playing in college at Arizona. He appeared in four games in 2022 with the bulk of his action coming on special teams. He'll have to serve his six-game suspension if another team picks him up.

Williams was expected to play a central role in Detroit's offense in 2023 after missing most of his rookie season recovering from an ACL tear. The Lions drafted him 12th overall despite the ACL tear sustained in his last game at Alabama. His first and only catch as a rookie was a 41-yard touchdown in Week 13 showcasing the blazing speed that made him a top NFL prospect.