Longtime Detroit Tigers analyst, catcher Jim Price dies at 81

St Louis Cardinals v Detroit Tigers DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 08: Former Detroit Tigers catcher Jim Price tips his hat to the crowd during the ceremony to honor the 50th anniversary of the Tigers 1968 World Championship team prior to the game between the Tigers and the St. Louis Cardinals at Comerica Park on September 8, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. The Tigers defeated the Cardinals 4-3. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images) (Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

Longtime Detroit Tigers analyst and former catcher Jim Price died on Monday night.

He was 81.

"All of us with the Detroit Tigers are deeply saddened to learn of Jim Price's passing," Tigers owner Chris Ilitch said in a statement. "Jim was a champion on the field, in the broadcast booth and throughout the community. That Jim was with the organization for much of his life, doing what he loved, is such a powerful sign of his dedication and loyalty to the Tigers and the city of Detroit."

Price played for the Tigers for five seasons from 1967-1971. He was a member of their championship team in 1968, when the Tigers beat the St. Louis Cardinals to win the franchise's third World Series title. Price backed up Gold Glove-winning catcher Bill Freehan for much of his career. Price hit .214 with 129 hits and 18 home runs in 261 games during his career.

Price joined ESPN quickly after his playing career, and later returned to the Tigers in the 1990s to work as an analyst both on radio and TV broadcasts. He has been absent from many of the team’s broadcasts this season, and hasn’t traveled regularly with the team in recent years.

Price — known for his “buggywhip” and “yellowhammer” catch phrases — called games alongside current broadcaster Dan Dickerson for more than two decades.

"This is such sad news," Dickerson said in a statement. "Jim and I were together for 24 seasons, and experienced both ends of the spectrum with our beloved Tigers – from a tough season in the first year after Ernie retired, to two trips to the World Series. Jim helped get me through that first season, which made what happened three years later all the sweeter … Every time I see a good curveball, I can't help but think of Jim. I'm sure he won't mind if I break out the occasional 'Yellowhammer' when I do. He will be missed."

