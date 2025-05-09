Lorde 'Ultrasound Tour' 2025: How to get tickets, full support lineup, North American dates and more

Lorde at The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

What was that? Lorde is back and going on tour? New Zealand's alt-pop ruler will tour the States this fall in support of her upcoming album, Virgin. Japanese House, Blood Orange, Chanel Beads and Empress Of will support her as opening acts. General ticket sales start May 16 at 10 a.m. local venue time, but if you don't want to worry about the "liability," (take it from a "Girl Who's Seen it All"), you may want to sign up for the presale, which starts May 14, on Lorde's website.

Here's what else you need to know about the 2025 Lorde tour.

When do Lorde tickets go on sale?

Lorde tickets go on general sale May 16, 2025, at 10 a.m. local venue time. You can get early access via Lorde's presale on May 14, also starting at 10 a.m. local venue time.

Lorde ticket presale sign-ups:

It's unclear how long Lorde's presale sign-ups will be open, so we recommend signing up ASAP. Select venues will also have their own venue-specific presales. For more info on those, we recommend checking out your preferred venue via Ticketmaster.

Lorde ticket prices:

We don't know for sure how much tickets for Lorde's Ultrasound Tour will be, but there are already select seats available via third-party sites like Vivid Seats ("Lorde" knows how that's even possible).

Lorde ticket prices on Vivid Seats start at $85 for opening night of the Ultrasound Tour, going as high as $750 for floor seats.

When is Lorde going on tour?

Lorde kicks off the Ultrasound Tour on Sept. 17 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Who is opening for Lorde on tour?

The Ultrasound Tour will feature special guests Japanese House, Blood Orange, Chanel Beads and Empress Of.

Lorde Ultrasound Tour dates 2025:

Sept. 17 - Austin - Moody Center (Japanese House, Chanel Beads)

Sept. 19 - Chicago - United Center (Japanese House, Chanel Beads)

Sept. 20 - Nashville - The Pinnacle (Japanese House, Chanel Beads)

Sept. 23 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center (Japanese House, Chanel Beads)

Sept. 24 - Toronto - Scotiabank Arena (Japanese House, Chanel Beads)

Sept. 26 - Boston - TD Garden (Blood Orange, Japanese House)

Sept. 27 - Montreal - Bell Centre (Blood Orange, Japanese House)

Sept. 30 - Philadelphia - Wells Fargo Center (Blood Orange, Japanese House)

Oct. 1 - New York - Madison Square Garden (Japanese House, Chanel Beads)

Oct. 3 - Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center (Japanese House, Chanel Beads)

Oct. 4 - Washington, DC - The Anthem (Japanese House, Chanel Beads)

Oct. 7 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena (Japanese House, Empress Of)

Oct. 9 - St. Louis - Chaifetz Arena (Japanese House, Empress Of)

Oct. 10 - Milwaukee - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena (Japanese House, Empress Of)

Oct. 11 - Minneapolis - Armory (Japanese House, Empress Of)

Oct. 14 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre (Blood Orange, Japanese House)

Oct. 17 - Las Vegas - MGM Grand Garden Arena (Blood Orange, Japanese House)

Oct. 18 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum (Blood Orange, Japanese House, Empress Of)

Oct. 19 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre (Japanese House, Empress Of)

Oct. 21 - Portland, OR - Moda Center (Japanese House, Empress Of)

Oct. 22 - Seattle - Climate Pledge Arena (Japanese House, Empress Of)