The lottery for 2024 Masters tickets is now open, and it's still incredibly hard to win

The rain covered flag waves on the 18th hole during the weather delayed second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

It’s already time to start thinking about the Masters again.

Augusta National Golf Club officially opened up its ticket lottery on Thursday, giving golf fans the chance to win the opportunity to purchase tickets for the 2024 Masters.

Applications are open from now through June 20th . Fans are able to apply for up to four tickets for any of the three practice rounds and up to two tickets for the four tournament days, though fans are only eligible to win for one day. Practice round tickets go for $100 each, and tournament day tickets start at $140.

All applicants will be notified either way by late July.

Unfortunately, this is about the only way to actually get tickets for the biggest golf tournament of the year. Re-sale tickets aren’t allowed, and scalping tickets within range of the course is illegal. The other option is to have a patron badge, which has a very, very long waiting list that closed in 2000.

While it sounds like a fairly simple process, don't get your hopes up. According to Bookies.com, via Forbes , fans have a less than 1% chance of being selected to purchase tickets for one of the four tournament days. It's estimated that about 2 million people enter the lottery each June, and only about 11,000 winners are selected for each day. Assuming that math is correct — precise figures for the tournament are hard to lock down — you'd have about a 1-in-200 shot at being selected.

Good luck.