LSU star Angel Reese adds Cardi B music video to her wild 2023 offseason resume

LSU's Angel Reese celebrates after an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against Virginia Tech Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. LSU won 79-72 to advance to the championship game on Sunday. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

LSU star Angel Reese hasn't stayed still since her Tigers won the 2023 NCAA women's basketball championship on April 2.

Just this past month, Reece made her modeling debut in Sports Illustrated's swimsuit edition, was honoredalongside her teammates at the White House for their title and starred in a soft drink commercial with Minnesota Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson.

You can add a music video cameo to Reece's 2023 accolades as well. The Bayou Barbie made a brief appearance in the video for Latto and Cardi B's "Put It On Da Floor Again" and also inspired a line from the song.

Put It On Da Floor Again!! OUT NOW @iamcardib 😜 pic.twitter.com/qDc1lmU06d — BIG LATTO 🍀🎰🍒 (@Latto) June 2, 2023

Reese was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player after she led the Tigers with 21.3 points and 15.2 rebounds per game during their title run that included 15 points on 5-of-12 shooting with 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals in the 102-85 win over Iowa in the championship game. She averaged 23.0 points, 15.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game throughout the entire season for LSU — her first after she transferred from Maryland.

Reese's next move

The sophomore forward could very easily be one of the best players in the 2024 WNBA draft next year if she decides to forgo her final year of college eligibility after this upcoming season. But right now, there's no rush to jump to the pros considering her massive name, image, and likeness deals — and Reese said as much on multiple podcasts this spring.

Angel Reese and Flau’jae Johnson talk about how N.I.L impacted Women’s Basketball



“As a woman you can make more money in college than in the WNBA. NIL has changed the game completely for everyone. We’re making bags now”



Via @thepivot pic.twitter.com/EOaso8jDBN — Unfiltered Media TV™️ (@UnfilteredInd) April 7, 2023

Reese's NIL worth is estimated at $1.4 million, according to On3, which tracks college sports data. That evaluation ranks No. 1 in women's college basketball and No. 10 among all college athletes.

"She's not just a student-athlete anymore or a marketable women's basketball player where we're doing these one-off deals," Reese's agent, Jeanine Ogbonnaya told On3 in April. "I think at this point, she's got the following to back it up where she can be doing long-term partnerships that truly align with her brand and her messaging, and finding those brands that align with that as well."

There's also a lot of basketball to play. Reese was recently named to the United State's FIBA Women's AmeriCup team in July and she and LSU will look to defend their college title next season. The Tigers already added two new starters in former DePaul forward Aneesah Morrow and former Louisville star Hailey Van Lith to join Reese in their attempt to repeat.

Reese's present is pretty bright, but her future could be even brighter.