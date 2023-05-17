LSU's Angel Reese to make Team USA debut, headlines 2023 Women's AmeriCup Roster

LSU's Angel Reese during the second half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game against Iowa Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

In the two months since LSU won the national championship, star Angel Reese has been on a tear. In addition to her NIL valuation skyrocketing to an estimated $1.3 million, the forward was recently named to the Team USA roster for the 2023 women's AmeriCup.

The women’s AmeriCup tournament is held every two years, featuring the top players from 10 different countries in North America, South America and the Caribbean. The United States won the most recent tournament in 2021, which marked the country’s fourth title in the event.

The 12-member roster is difficult to make, and Reese tried a few times. With some persistence, she made it happen. Now she has her sights set on winning gold, which Team USA claimed in 2019 and 2021.

U16 cut.

U18 finalist but cut (I WAS HURT)🥲

U19 declined invite to win EYBL championship.

U19 finalist but withdrew to focus on my health.

THIS WAS MY YEAR. U23 I MADE IT.

GOD DID.

NEVER GIVE UP ON THINGS YOU WANT IN LIFE.

TIME TO BRING HOME GOLD. 🏅🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ld9qYz3wIC — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) May 15, 2023

Stanford's Lauren Betts, Tennessee's Rickea Jackson, South Carolina's Raven Johnson, USC's Rayah Marshall, UCLA's Charisma Osborne, Michigan's Laila Phelia and Wake Forest's Jewel Spear were also named to the Team USA roster. The roster isn’t final, as other players can still be invited to training camp as part of the selection process.

Aneesah Morrow, one of LSU's new transfers, is one of those finalists. Janiah Barker of Texas A&M, Illinois' Makira Cook, Columbia's Abbey Hsu and Oregon's Chance Gray join Morrow as finalists. They will all return to training camp in June and compete for one of the four remaining roster spots.

Hailey Van Lith, who transferred from Louisville in LSU's first blockbuster move, will also aim to represent Team USA in a different capacity. She was one of 18 athletes selected to participate in the 2023 USA 3×3 Women's National Team trials that began May 12 at Colorado College. In 2019, Van Lith earned 2019 FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup MVP honors

The tournament will be held in León, Mexico. Team USA will play its first game on July 1 against Venezuela. Then, they will face Argentina, Brazil and Cuba in group play. The quarterfinals will be held on July 7, with the semifinals scheduled for July 8 and the finals slated for July 9.