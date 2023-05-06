Mage wins Kentucky Derby

Kentucky Derby hopeful Angel of Empire works out at Churchill Downs Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 6. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Mage won the 149th Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

Forte, the betting favorite, was scratched following a Saturday morning workout. Irad Ortiz Jr., the jockey who was scheduled to ride Forte, moved to Cyclone Mischief.

Forte joined Practical Move, Lord Miles, Continuar and Skinner as contenders who were already removed from the race roster. Horses Mandarin Hero, Cyclone Mischief and King Russell were subbed in as alternates.

How to watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023 Race start time: 6:57 p.m ETLocation: Churchill Downs TV: NBCStreaming:

What channel is the Kentucky Derby on?

The most exciting two minutes in sports will be easier than ever to watch this year, with a record 7.5 hours of race day coverage scheduled to air on NBC and stream on Peacock beginning at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 6. You can also watch the race via NBC on Yahoo Sports.

The Derby Day coverage actually kicked off on Friday, May 5. Across two days of coverage, NBC will present a total of 15 live races from Churchill Downs.

If you already have access to NBC, then you should be off and running! No need to keep reading. But if you're not sure how to tune in to NBC's Kentucky Derby coverage in 2023, then hold your horses and check out our suggestions for the best way to watch the race below, including streaming, cable and more.

Other ways to watch the Kentucky Derby on NBC

Forte scratched just hours from 2023 Kentucky Derby

Forte was pulled from the Derby after a veterinary inspection and workout Saturday morning. The final decision was made by the state veterinarian.

Forte had been watched carefully ever since he stepped awkwardly during a workout on Thursday.

Who is now the favorite to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

Forte, a horse trained by Todd Pletcher, had been widely seen as the favorite to win this year's derby before he was scratched Saturday morning. With Forte's removal, Tapit Trice and Angel of Empire shifted to 9-2 co-favorites as of 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

Tapit Trice has an undefeated record in 2023. The horse won the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes in April and has wins in the Lambholm South Tampa Bay Derby and in a claiming race at Gulfstream Park in February.

Angel of Empire won the Arkansas Derby on April 1 and also won the Risen Star in February.

However, audiences love a dark horse, and there will certainly be plenty of people looking to place bets on a less obvious candidate this Saturday.

Kentucky Derby 2023 post positions and updated odds:

1. Hit Show (26-1)

2. Verifying (16-1)

3. Two Phil's (8-1)

4. Confidence Game (17-1)

5. Tapit Trice (9-2)

6. Kingsbarns (10-1)

7. Reincarnate (13-1)

8. Mage (18-1)

9. Skinner (scratched)

10. Practical Move (scratched)

11. Disarm (25-1)

12. Jace's Road (32-1)

13. Sun Thunder (30-1)

14. Angel of Empire (9-2)

15. Forte (scratched)

16. Raise Cain (30-1)

17. Derma Sotogake (7-1)

18. Rocket Can (27-1)

19. Lord Miles (scratched)

20. Continuar (scratched)

21. Cyclone Mischief (30-1)

22. Mandarin Hero (21-1)

23. King Russell (31-1)(Odds updated as of 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday)

Kentucky Derby 2023 jockeys and horses:

Junior Alvarado: Rocket Can

Rafael Bejarano: King Russell

Javier Castellano: Mage

Gerardo Corrales: Raise Cain

Manny Franco: Hit Show

Tyler Gaffalione: Verifying

Florent Geroux: Jace’s Road

James Graham: Confidence Game

Brian Hernandez Jr.: Sun Thunder

Kazushi Kimura: Mandarin Hero

Christophe Lemaire: Derma Sotogake

Jareth Loveberry: Two Phil's

Jose Ortiz: Kingsbarns

Flavien Prat: Angel of Empire

Joel Rosario: Disarm

Luis Saez: Tapit Trice

John Velazquez: Reincarnate

Irad Ortiz Jr.: Cyclone Mischief

Let’s review: Here’s the best way to watch the Kentucky Derby