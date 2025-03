March Madness 2025 odds, picks: Betting lines for Friday and Saturday's NCAA Tournament games

Duke forward Cooper Flagg passes during practice, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C., in preparation for the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament. Duke plays Mount St. Mary's Friday. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

March Madness got off to quite a start on Thursday with four outright upsets, although it was fairly chalky the rest of the day. Favorites went 12-4 straight up and 9-7 against the spread. The biggest win for public bettors was No. 11 Drake (+5.5) beating No. 6 Missouri outright 67-57.

Here's hoping Friday has more buzzer-beaters and outright wildness that we've come to expect from the tourney.

Below you'll find the odds for every first- and second-round game at BetMGM, sorted by time of the opening tip.

Friday, March 21 (First Round)

12:15 p.m. (CBS): No. 9 Baylor (-1.5) vs. No. 8 Mississippi State

12:40 p.m. (TruTV): No. 15 Robert Morris vs. No. 2 Alabama (-21.5)

1:30 p.m. (TNT): No. 14 Lipscomb vs. No. 3 Iowa State (-14.5)

2 p.m. (TBS): No. 12 Colorado State (-1.5) vs. No. 5 Memphis

2:50 p.m. (CBS): No. 16 Mount St. Mary's vs. No. 1 Duke (-32.5)

3:15 p.m. (TruTV): No. 10 Vanderbilt vs. No. 7 St. Mary's (-4.5)

4:05 p.m. (TNT): No. 11 North Carolina (-1.5) vs. No. 6 Ole Miss

4:35 p.m. (TBS): No. 13 Grand Canyon vs. No. 4 Maryland (-10.5)

6:50 p.m. (TNT): No. 16 Norfolk State vs. No. 1 Florida (-28.5)

7:10 p.m. (CBS): No. 14 Troy vs. No. 3 Kentucky (-11.5)

7:25 p.m. (TBS): No. 10 New Mexico vs. No. 7 Marquette (-3.5)

7:35 p.m. (TruTV): No. 13 Akron vs. No. 4 Arizona (-14.5)

9:25 p.m. (TNT): No. 9 Oklahoma vs. No. 8 UConn (-5.5)

9:45 p.m. (TNT): No. 11 Xavier vs. No. 6 Illinois (-3.5)

10 p.m. (TBS): No. 15 Bryant vs. No. 2 Michigan State (-17.5)

10:10 p.m. (TruTV): No. 12 Liberty vs. No. 5 Oregon (-7.5)

Saturday, March 22 (Second Round)

12:10 p.m. (CBS): No. 12 McNeese vs. No. 4 Purdue (-5.5)

2:40 p.m. (CBS): No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 2 St. John's (-7.5)

5:15 p.m. (CBS): No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 4 Texas A&M (-2.5)

6:10 p.m. (TNT): No. 11 Drake vs. No. 3 Texas Tech (-7.5)

7:10 p.m. (TBS/TruTV): No. 9 Creighton vs. No. 1 Auburn (-9.5)

7:45 p.m. (CBS): No. 6 BYU vs. No. 3 Wisconsin (-1.5)

8:40 p.m. (TNT): No. 8 Gonzaga vs. No. 1 Houston (-5.5)

9:40 p.m. (TBS/TruTV): No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 2 Tennessee (-4.5)