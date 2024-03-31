March Madness: Zach Edey outduels Dalton Knecht in sizzling showdown to send Purdue past Tennessee to Final Four

Purdue center Zach Edey grabs a rebound during the first half of an Elite Eight college basketball game against Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) (Duane Burleson/AP)

Sunday's Midwest regional final featured two of college basketball's best players in Purdue's Zach Edey and Tennessee's Dalton Knecht.

They did not disappoint. The All-Americans put on an all-time duel in a sizzling showdown with a trip to the Final Four at stake. Ultimately, Edey's Boilermakers prevailed in a 72-66 thriller to punch Purdue's ticket to next weekend.

Each player put on a dominant performance in the first game since 1990 this late in the NCAA tournament where players on opposing teams each scored 30 or more points. Ultimately, only won could prevail.

The matchup of the region's top two seeds was back-and-forth from the opening tip. Tennessee took the early advantage with a 32-21 first-half lead. Purdue responded with a 13-0 run and went into halftime with a 36-34 lead.

Purdue then opened a a 54-46 advantage midway through the second half. Tennessee responded with a 10-2 run capped by a Knecht 3 to tie the game a 56-56. But the last run belonged to Purdue. The Boilermakers took a 68-60 advantage with a 7-0 run late in the second and never relinquished the lead from there.

The Boilermakers leaned on the Edey — their presumptive two-time National Player of the Year — the whole way. He responded with a career-high 40 points and 16 rebounds in the biggest game of his career. He sat just 33 seconds the entire game.

Knecht kept Tennessee close with 37 points on a 6-of-12 effort from long distance. Whenever Purdue pulled away, he Knecht found an answer to keep Tennessee afloat. Until that last Purdue surge. With the game on the line, Edey came up with a block of a Knecht layup in the final 40 seconds with Purdue leading, 69-65.

ZACH EDEY REJECTS DALTON KNECHT AT THE RIM.



WOW. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/QP1fRsoNcU — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 31, 2024

Purdue then hit its free throws down the stretch to secure the win. It was a fitting end to one of the all-time great Elite Eight showdowns as Edey came up with the late, critical stop of Tennessee's All-American.