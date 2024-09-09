Matt LaFleur: Malik Willis will start as Packers QB if Jordan Love can't play, Love not ruled out for Week 2

Jordan Love, quarterback de los Packers de Green Bay, abandona el terreno con ayuda tras lesionarse en el último cuarto del partido ante los Eagles de Filadelfia, el viernes 6 de septiembre de 2024, en Sao Paulo (AP Foto/Doug Benc) (Doug Benc/AP)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Monday that backup quarterback Malik Willis will get the start in Week 2 if Jordan Love can't play.

"If Jordan's not clear, then we'll start Malik," LaFleur said at his Monday news conference. "And Sean [Clifford] will be the backup."

Love isn't expected to be available after spraining the MCL in his left knee in Week 1's loss in Brazil to the the Philadelphia Eagles. According to reports, his initial timetable to return was set at 3-6 weeks. But LaFleur declined to rule him out for Sunday's home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

"I couldn't give you a percentage," LaFleur said of Love's chances of playing Sunday. "But if he gets cleared, we'll give him every opportunity like we always will.

"I know he's doing everything in his power. He's spending a lot of time trying to get back as soon as possible. Certainly, we're not gonna put him in a position where if he can't protect himself that he'd go out there."

This story will be updated.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!