Miami (Ohio) women's basketball coach DeUnna Hendrix resigns after texts reportedly show relationship with player

Miami of Ohio women's basketball coach DeUnna Hendrix resigned Wednesday after intimate text messages revealed she and a player were in a relationship, according to The Athletic's Chantel Jennings and Brian Hamilton.

The university initially suspended Hendrix on April 20, per a statement provided to The Athletic — the day after it reportedly discovered 180 texts between Hendrix, 38, and an unnamed player over an 11-day period. Thirty of the messages reportedly were considered "intimate" and included phrases such as “I love you," “You’re my baby, and “I. Can’t. Wait. To. Squeeze. You.”

More, from The Athletic:

"In one text exchange with the player, Hendrix referenced a couple who had been married for many years and added: 'Doing this with you openly would be more than ideal.' In a text dated April 9, Hendrix wrote 'TODAY IS THE DAYYYYYY that my girl returns to me' and then notes that 'the airport will be clear of Miami WBB employees.'

"The player also made intimate comments during the text exchanges, including professing her love for Hendrix."

The university determined Hendrix's actions did "not constitute a violation of Title IX or the University’s Sexual Misconduct protocol," per the Athletic, but that Hendrix did violate the school's policy on consensual relationships between staff members and undergraduate students.

Rather than go through a hearing, though, Hendrix resigned.

"I want to thank Miami University and its administration for allowing me to lead this program for the last four years," Hendrix said in a statement on the university's athletics website. "I can't express the amount of gratitude I have for this prestigious institution and its leadership. I also want to thank the Oxford community for the continual love and support. I look forward to the next phase of my career and continue rooting for the RedHawks."

The university reportedly did not disclose Hendrix's reason for resigning because it said it wanted "to protect their rights to confidentiality under FERPA," per the Athletic.

Hendrix’s resignation letter, which was also obtained by the Athletic, included a stipulation that the university would only provide her dates of employment and positions she held to future employers and that athletic director David Sayler would "not disparage me or make any statements to others that may be considered to be derogatory or detrimental to my good name or reputation."

Hendrix went 35-80 in four years at Miami after she went 125–93 in seven seasons at High Point.